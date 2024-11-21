PFT’s Week 12 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
All good things come to an end.
My impressive run has gone not-so-impressive. 9-5 straight up, 5-9 against the spread. At 10-4 and 8-6, Simms picked up some ground.
He’s still got plenty more ground to pick up, and only seven weeks left to do it.
For the year, I’m 114-52 straight up. Simms is 108-58. Against the spread, I’m 95-68-3. He’s 81-82-2.
This week, we disagree on two games straight up, and three against the spread. Scroll for all of the Week 12 picks.
Steelers (-3.5) at Browns
The Browns is the Browns. And the Steelers is a Super Bowl contender. After getting some separation from the Ravens, they won’t squander it tonight.
Florio: Steelers 23-13.
Simms: Steelers, 27-13.
Chiefs (-11) at Panthers
The Panthers are overmatched, but the Chiefs haven’t done a great job of covering this year.
Florio: Chiefs, 27-17.
Simms: Chiefs, 28-13.
Vikings (-3.5) at Bears
This feels like a Chicago win. They’re better than 4-6, and the Vikings don’t deserve to be 9-2. The Bears’ offense has improved, and Sam Darnold can be counted on to make a mistake or two.
Florio: Bears, 24-21.
Simms: Vikings, 21-17.
Titans at Texans (-8)
The Titans won’t go easily, but go they will.
Florio: Texans, 28-21.
Simms: Texans, 20-16.
Lions (-7.5) at Colts
The Lions keep on roaring.
Florio: Lions, 42-20.
Simms: Lions 30-20.
Patriots at Dolphins (-7.5)
The Patriots struggled with the Dolphins in Miami when the Patriots were good.
Florio: Dolphins, 27-16.
Simms: Dolphins, 28-17.
Buccaneers (-6) at Giants
The Bucs are desperate, and the Giants are in a bit of disarray as business decisions have driven their quarterback hierarchy.
Florio: Buccaneers, 24-17.
Simms: Buccaneers, 27-20.
Cowboys at Commanders (-10.5)
And this is why Jerry Jones didn’t want Daniel Snyder to be forced out.
Florio: Commanders, 30-16.
Simms: Commanders, 31-17.
Broncos (-6) at Raiders
The Broncos are finding their groove. The Raiders are not grooving.
Florio: Broncos, 31-14.
Simms: Broncos, 30-16.
49ers at Packers (-1.5)
The 49ers are getting desperate.
Florio: 49ers, 27-24.
Simms: 49ers, 27-24.
Cardinals at Seahawks (-1)
The Cardinals are quietly putting together a great team. The Seahawks are too inconsistent to trust.
Florio: Cardinals, 23-20.
Simms: Seahawks, 23-20.
Eagles (-2.5) at Rams
One of the best teams in the NFL keeps on winning.
Florio: Eagles, 27-21.
Simms: Eagles, 27-21.
Ravens (-2.5) at Chargers
Thanksgiving week starts with the perfect kind of family awkwardness.
Florio: Chargers, 31-30.
Simms: Chargers, 27-24.