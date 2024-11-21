PFT’s Week 12 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

All good things come to an end.

My impressive run has gone not-so-impressive. 9-5 straight up, 5-9 against the spread. At 10-4 and 8-6, Simms picked up some ground.

He’s still got plenty more ground to pick up, and only seven weeks left to do it.

For the year, I’m 114-52 straight up. Simms is 108-58. Against the spread, I’m 95-68-3. He’s 81-82-2.

This week, we disagree on two games straight up, and three against the spread. Scroll for all of the Week 12 picks.

Steelers (-3.5) at Browns

The Browns is the Browns. And the Steelers is a Super Bowl contender. After getting some separation from the Ravens, they won’t squander it tonight.

Florio: Steelers 23-13.

Simms: Steelers, 27-13.

Chiefs (-11) at Panthers

The Panthers are overmatched, but the Chiefs haven’t done a great job of covering this year.

Florio: Chiefs, 27-17.

Simms: Chiefs, 28-13.

Vikings (-3.5) at Bears

This feels like a Chicago win. They’re better than 4-6, and the Vikings don’t deserve to be 9-2. The Bears’ offense has improved, and Sam Darnold can be counted on to make a mistake or two.

Florio: Bears, 24-21.

Simms: Vikings, 21-17.

Titans at Texans (-8)

The Titans won’t go easily, but go they will.

Florio: Texans, 28-21.

Simms: Texans, 20-16.

Lions (-7.5) at Colts

The Lions keep on roaring.

Florio: Lions, 42-20.

Simms: Lions 30-20.

Patriots at Dolphins (-7.5)

The Patriots struggled with the Dolphins in Miami when the Patriots were good.

Florio: Dolphins, 27-16.

Simms: Dolphins, 28-17.

Buccaneers (-6) at Giants

The Bucs are desperate, and the Giants are in a bit of disarray as business decisions have driven their quarterback hierarchy.

Florio: Buccaneers, 24-17.

Simms: Buccaneers, 27-20.

Cowboys at Commanders (-10.5)

And this is why Jerry Jones didn’t want Daniel Snyder to be forced out.

Florio: Commanders, 30-16.

Simms: Commanders, 31-17.

Broncos (-6) at Raiders

The Broncos are finding their groove. The Raiders are not grooving.

Florio: Broncos, 31-14.

Simms: Broncos, 30-16.

49ers at Packers (-1.5)

The 49ers are getting desperate.

Florio: 49ers, 27-24.

Simms: 49ers, 27-24.

Cardinals at Seahawks (-1)

The Cardinals are quietly putting together a great team. The Seahawks are too inconsistent to trust.

Florio: Cardinals, 23-20.

Simms: Seahawks, 23-20.

Eagles (-2.5) at Rams

One of the best teams in the NFL keeps on winning.

Florio: Eagles, 27-21.

Simms: Eagles, 27-21.

Ravens (-2.5) at Chargers

Thanksgiving week starts with the perfect kind of family awkwardness.

Florio: Chargers, 31-30.

Simms: Chargers, 27-24.