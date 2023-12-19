PFT’s Week 16 2023 NFL power rankings

1. 49ers (11-3, last week No. 1): The path to the No. 1 seed gets easier and easier all the time.

2. Ravens (11-3, No. 2): A cross-country trip to San Francisco on Christmas? Was Santa all out of coal?

3. Dolphins (10-4, No. 5): No Tyreek, no problem. When the Jets are the opponent.

4. Bills (8-6, No. 6): No. 9 in the AFC playoff rankings, and No. 4 in the power rankings.

5. Cowboys (10-4, No. 3): It’s hard to think of the Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender when they get blown out on the road like that.

6. Eagles (10-4, No. 4): This isn’t 2022.

7. Chiefs (9-5, No. 7): As long as they have No. 15, they’re a threat to win it all.

8. Lions (10-4, No. 8): Can they keep playing like they did on Saturday night?

9. Browns (9-5, No. 9): All I want for Christmas is Browns at Ravens in the playoffs.

10. Texans (8-6, No. 11): That win should give them the rights to the Oilers uniforms for a decade.

11. Bengals (8-6, No. 13): The road to the postseason will not be any easier without Ja’Marr Chase.

12. Jaguars (8-6, No. 10): The table was set for the No. 1 seed. Now, they might not even make the playoffs.

13. Colts (8-6, No. 14): Whoever convinced Jim Irsay to hire Shane Steichen instead of Jeff Saturday deserves a HUGE Christmas bonus.

14. Rams (7-7, No. 15): All I want for Christmas is Rams at Lions in the playoffs.

15. Seahawks (7-7, No. 20): The Seahawks might have a decision to make at quarterback for 2024.

16. Buccaneers (7-7, No. 18): The Bucs should not have a decision to make a quarterback for 2024.

17. Broncos (7-7, No. 12): It was fun while it lasted.

18. Vikings (7-7, No. 16): The sooner they forget about Saturday, the sooner they can get things back on track before the clock strikes 12.

19. Saints (7-7, No. 21): They still feel like they’re just good enough to miss the playoffs on a tiebreaker.

20. Packers (6-8, No. 17): The chariot is turning into a cheesehead.

21. Steelers (7-7, No. 19): It’s starting to feel like it’s time for a fresh start for the Steelers and for Mike Tomlin.

22. Bears (5-9, No. 23t): The future is getting brighter all the time, even with that loss.

23. Raiders (6-8, No. 27): Why shouldn’t Antonio Pierce get a year or two to show what he can do?

24. Falcons (6-8, No. 22): Arthur Smith reportedly was safe, barring a disaster. The disaster happened on Sunday.

25 . Titans (5-9, No. 23t): That’s what they get for rubbing Houston’s nose in oil.

26. Giants (5-9, No. 23t): Tommy DeVito should have taken the $10,000 when he had the chance.

27. Jets (5-9, No. 26): Does anyone really think next year with Aaron Rodgers will be what they thought this year would be?

28. Patriots (3-11, No. 29): The inevitable is inching closer.

29. Cardinals (3-11, No. 30): They haven’t quit, which not every team can say.

30. Commanders (4-10, No. 31): Magic Johnson’s Twitter account will soon become one of the most important follows for every Commanders fan.

31. Panthers (2-12, No. 32): At least the few who showed up got a reward for getting soaked.

32. Chargers (5-9, No. 28): To be higher than 32nd, it’s required that at least half of the team actually try to win.