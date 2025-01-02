PFT’s Week 18 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs.Simms
It’s time to finish strong.
Last week, I went 14-2 straight up — but only 8-8 against the spread. Simms was 13-3 and 10-6, respectively.
I’ve got a three-game straight-up lead, at 178-78-0. Simms is 175-81-0.
Against the spread, I’m now 143-108-5 and he’s 129-122-5.
In Week 18, we disagree on two games straight up and six against the spread.
For all of our Week 18 picks, scroll away.
Browns at Ravens (-17.5)
The Ravens are trying to take the division title. The Browns are tanking.
Florio: Ravens, 34-7.
Simms: Ravens, 38-13.
Bengals (-2) at Steelers
The Steelers are giving off a one-and-done vibe.
Florio: Bengals, 27-23.
Simms: Bengals, 28-24.
Panthers at Falcons (-8)
After blowing their shot at the NFC South crown, the Falcons need to hope that the Bucs will return the favor.
Florio: Falcons, 24-14.
Simms: Falcons, 27-17.
Commanders (-5) at Cowboys
The Commanders can avoid the Eagles in the wild-card round, while the Cowboys might have checked out.
Florio: Commanders, 27-21.
Simms: Commanders, 24-21.
Bears at Packers (-10)
Green Bay needs to establish itself after an ugly Week 17 showing against the Vikings. It would also be wise to avoid slipping to the No. 7 seed, which comes with a trip to Philly.
Florio: Packers, 30-16.
Simms: Packers, 31-14.
Jaguars at Colts (-4.5)
How bad are the Colts? Lose this one, and the answer is, “Pretty bad.”
Florio: Colts, 23-10.
Simms: Colts, 23-20.
Bills (-3) at Patriots
The Bills likely will pull starters. The Pats have a chance to end the season on a not-so-low note.
Florio: Patriots, 20-13.
Simms: Patriots, 20-17.
Giants at Eagles (-2.5)
Last chance for the Giants to save their coach.
Florio: Giants, 24-17.
Simms: Giants, 17-14.
Saints at Buccaneers (-13.5)
A fourth straight NFC South crown is within reach.
Florio: Buccaneers, 35-17.
Simms: Buccaneers, 34-13.
Texans (-1) at Titans
The Texans need to prove to themselves that they aren’t bad.
Florio: Texans, 24-13.
Simms: Texans, 28-13.
49ers at Cardinals (-4)
Flip a coin. Roll the dice. Ultimately, light a match.
Florio: Cardinals, 19-13.
Simms: Cardinals, 23-20.
Chiefs at Broncos (-10.5)
By pulling Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are giving the Broncos quite a gift.
Florio: Broncos, 26-17.
Simms: Broncos, 20-17.
Seahawks (-6.5) at Rams
The Rams are opting to give Matthew Stafford the week off in lieu of avoiding the No. 5 seed in the wild-card round.
Florio: Seahawks, 23-20.
Simms: Seahawks, 24-13.
Chargers (-5) at Raiders
The Chargers still have a chance to avoid the Ravens in the wild-card round.
Florio: Chargers 30-17.
Simms: Chargers 30-17.
Dolphins (-1) at Jets
Have the Jets checked out? (I think they have.)
Florio: Dolphins, 20-10.
Simms: Jets, 21-17.
Vikings at Lions (-2.5)
Health offsets home-field advantage.
Florio: Vikings, 30-27.
Simms: Lions, 31-28.