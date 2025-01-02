PFT’s Week 18 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs.Simms

It’s time to finish strong.

Last week, I went 14-2 straight up — but only 8-8 against the spread. Simms was 13-3 and 10-6, respectively.

I’ve got a three-game straight-up lead, at 178-78-0. Simms is 175-81-0.

Against the spread, I’m now 143-108-5 and he’s 129-122-5.

In Week 18, we disagree on two games straight up and six against the spread.

For all of our Week 18 picks, scroll away.

Browns at Ravens (-17.5)

The Ravens are trying to take the division title. The Browns are tanking.

Florio: Ravens, 34-7.

Simms: Ravens, 38-13.

Bengals (-2) at Steelers

The Steelers are giving off a one-and-done vibe.

Florio: Bengals, 27-23.

Simms: Bengals, 28-24.

Panthers at Falcons (-8)

After blowing their shot at the NFC South crown, the Falcons need to hope that the Bucs will return the favor.

Florio: Falcons, 24-14.

Simms: Falcons, 27-17.

Commanders (-5) at Cowboys

The Commanders can avoid the Eagles in the wild-card round, while the Cowboys might have checked out.

Florio: Commanders, 27-21.

Simms: Commanders, 24-21.

Bears at Packers (-10)

Green Bay needs to establish itself after an ugly Week 17 showing against the Vikings. It would also be wise to avoid slipping to the No. 7 seed, which comes with a trip to Philly.

Florio: Packers, 30-16.

Simms: Packers, 31-14.

Jaguars at Colts (-4.5)

How bad are the Colts? Lose this one, and the answer is, “Pretty bad.”

Florio: Colts, 23-10.

Simms: Colts, 23-20.

Bills (-3) at Patriots

The Bills likely will pull starters. The Pats have a chance to end the season on a not-so-low note.

Florio: Patriots, 20-13.

Simms: Patriots, 20-17.

Giants at Eagles (-2.5)

Last chance for the Giants to save their coach.

Florio: Giants, 24-17.

Simms: Giants, 17-14.

Saints at Buccaneers (-13.5)

A fourth straight NFC South crown is within reach.

Florio: Buccaneers, 35-17.

Simms: Buccaneers, 34-13.

Texans (-1) at Titans

The Texans need to prove to themselves that they aren’t bad.

Florio: Texans, 24-13.

Simms: Texans, 28-13.

49ers at Cardinals (-4)

Flip a coin. Roll the dice. Ultimately, light a match.

Florio: Cardinals, 19-13.

Simms: Cardinals, 23-20.

Chiefs at Broncos (-10.5)

By pulling Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are giving the Broncos quite a gift.

Florio: Broncos, 26-17.

Simms: Broncos, 20-17.

Seahawks (-6.5) at Rams

The Rams are opting to give Matthew Stafford the week off in lieu of avoiding the No. 5 seed in the wild-card round.

Florio: Seahawks, 23-20.

Simms: Seahawks, 24-13.

Chargers (-5) at Raiders

The Chargers still have a chance to avoid the Ravens in the wild-card round.

Florio: Chargers 30-17.

Simms: Chargers 30-17.

Dolphins (-1) at Jets

Have the Jets checked out? (I think they have.)

Florio: Dolphins, 20-10.

Simms: Jets, 21-17.

Vikings at Lions (-2.5)

Health offsets home-field advantage.

Florio: Vikings, 30-27.

Simms: Lions, 31-28.