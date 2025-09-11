PFT’s Week 2 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

Stop the fight.

In Week 1, Simms and I disagreed on seven of 16 games. In those disagreements, I went 7-0.

This week, we disagree on five games. Which could extend my lead to 12. Or shrink it to two.

In Week 1, I went 13-3 straight up and 9-7 against the spread. Simms was 6-10 and 3-13.

For all Week 2 picks, you know what to do.

Commanders at Packers (-3.5)

The Packers look like a team of destiny. The Commanders have an opportunity to rob them of that title.

Florio’s pick: Packers 27, Commanders 17.

Simms’s pick: Packers 28, Commanders 24.

Browns at Ravens (-11.5)

Last year, the Ravens showed up flat in Week 2 after a close loss in a Week 1 playoff rematch. They won’t do that again.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 30, Browns 14.

Simms’s pick: Ravens 31, Browns 20.

Jaguars at Bengals (-3.5)

The Cincinnati defense looks better. The offense needs to wake up, quickly.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 24, Jaguars 20.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 27, Bengals 23.

Giants at Cowboys (-4.5)

Remember when this was a game that every network wanted to broadcast on a big platform?

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 23, Giants 13.

Simms’s pick: Cowboys 28, Giants 17.

Bears at Lions (-6)

From 15-2 in the 2024 regular season to 0-2 between the 2024 postseason and Week 1. The Lions are experiencing the growing pains of a team that is learning how to be a winner.

Florio’s pick: Lions 27, Bears 23.

Simms’s pick: Lions 24, Bears 17.

Patriots at Dolphins (-1.5)

If the Dolphins can’t win this one, the season could go sideways. Quickly.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 24, Patriots 21.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17.

49ers (-3) at Saints

Four years after many believed Kyle Shanahan traded up to get Mac Jones, they’ll join forces in an attempt to win a football game.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 17, Saints 13.

Simms’s pick: 49ers 20, Saints 16.

Bills (-6.5) at Jets

The Jets have shown improvement. But the early-season schedule is doing them no favors.

Florio’s pick: Bills 34, Jets 21.

Simms’s pick: Bills 31, Jets 27.

Seahawks at Steelers (-3)

Aaron Rodgers in his Pittsburgh home opener? After throwing four touchdown passes with no picks last week? The Steelers won’t need the help of the officials to beat Seattle this time around.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 24, Seahawks 13.

Simms’s pick: Steelers 20, Seahawks 13.

Rams (-5.5) at Titans

The Titans will win plenty of games. They’re not quite ready to beat playoff-caliber teams.

Florio’s pick: Rams 17, Titans 13.

Simms’s pick: Rams 20, Titans 13.

Panthers at Cardinals (-6.5)

Too much was made of the Panthers not getting consistently blown out late in the 2024 season.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 21, Panthers 13.

Simms’s pick: Cardinals 21, Panthers 17.

Broncos (-1.5) at Colts

It’s entirely possible that the Colts are for real.

Florio’s pick: Colts 23, Broncos 20.

Simms’s pick: Broncos 27, Colts 24.

Eagles (-1.5) at Chiefs

It won’t be a blowout, but the Eagles continue to have the better team.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 27, Chiefs 24.

Simms’s pick: Eagles 31, Chiefs 21.

Falcons at Vikings (-3.5)

Brian Flores does very well against young quarterbacks, and Minnesota’s young quarterback grew up in a hurry on Monday night.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 30, Falcons 21.

Simms’s pick: Vikings 19, Falcons 17.

Buccaneers at Texans (-2.5)

This is a coin-flip game. An X factor? Baker Mayfield returning to his home state of Texas.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 24, Texans 23.

Simms’s pick: Texans 20, Buccaneers 17.

Chargers (-3) at Raiders

The Raiders are better than most expected them to be. But the Chargers are, too. And it could be a memorable reunion for former college and NFC West rivals Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 27, Raiders 20.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 27, Raiders 20.