PFT’s Week 5 NFL 2023 picks, Florio vs. Simms

After 64 games, the competition is very tight.

We both went 11-5 against straight up last week. I hold a one-game lead, 39-25 vs. 38-26.

Against the spread, it was not as good. I went 6-10. Simms was 8-8. He leads by one game, 28-35-1 vs. 27-36-1.

This week, we disagree on three of 14 games straight up. For all of our picks, hit the scroll button.

Bears at Commanders (-6)

The Bears arguably lack the maturity to recover in only four days from that collapse against the Broncos.

Florio: Commanders, 30-17.

Simms: Commanders, 24-17.

Jaguars at Bills (-5.5)

For the first time ever, a team is playing two straight games in London. Will it be a factor? We’ll find out.

Florio: Bills, 28-20.

Simms: Bills, 24-20.

Texans at Falcons (-2)

The oddsmakers apparently know something that people watching the games don’t. One team has a great quarterback. And that team is the underdog?

Florio: Texans, 27-23.

Simms: Texans, 20-17.

Panthers at Lions (-10)

The Lions are ready for prime time. Can they avoid blowing games they should win?

Florio: Lions, 34-17.

Simms: Lions, 28-17.

Titans (-1.5) at Colts

This one is virtually impossible to feel good about, because there’s no way of knowing which Titans team will show up.

Florio: Titans, 24-21.

Simms: Titans, 23-20.

Giants at Dolphins (-11)

The Giants’ defense is underrated. The eleven-point spread could be a little too much.

Florio: Dolphins, 30-20.

Simms: Dolphins, 27-17.

Saints at Patriots (-1)

If the Pats blow this one, the wheels might come off.

Florio: Patriots, 13-9.

Simms: Patriots, 19-17.

Ravens (-4) at Steelers

The Steelers answer the bell when desperation descends on the franchise. After last Sunday, desperation has arrived. Again.

Florio: Steelers, 16-13.

Simms: Ravens, 21-20.

Bengals (-3) at Cardinals

If the Bengals lose this one, they could be cooked for 2023.

Florio: Bengals, 27-23.

Simms: Bengals, 20-16.

Eagles (-4.5) at Rams

The Rams are good enough to keep this close. The Eagles have been lollygagging with opponents enough to let them.

Florio: Eagles, 28-24.

Simms: Eagles, 34-20.

Jets at Broncos (-1.5)

If the Jets truly turned a corner on Monday night, they’ll move to 2-3 by beating a team with an overmatched defense. (Chris doesn’t believe they will.)

Florio: Jets, 27-20.

Simms: Broncos, 23-20.

Chiefs (-4.5) at Vikings

For the first time ever, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins meet on a football field. One consistently delivers in the clutch. One does not.

Florio: Chiefs, 35-31.

Simms: Chiefs, 35-27.

Cowboys at 49ers (-3.5)

Home team gets the edge in such a close matchup between two of the best teams in the league.

Florio: 49ers, 27-24.

Simms: 49ers, 24-20.

Packers (-1) at Raiders

It’s hard to believe in the Raiders right now. Or pretty much ever. (But Chris does.)

Florio: Packers, 23-20.

Simms: Raiders, 27-24.