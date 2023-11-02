PFT’s Week 9 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

Things are getting very interesting this weekend.

There are plenty of great games, and plenty of disagreements between Simms and me. We differ on seven of the 14 games to be played.

Last week, I was 11-5 straight up; he was 10-6. I’m barely leading the season-to-date content, 74-48 to 72-50.

He’s leading me by nine against the spread. Last week, we were both 7-7-2.

Here are all of our picks for Week 9.

Titans at Steelers (-3)

Will Levis could be the real deal for the Titans, but a night game in Pittsburgh in his second career start is a tough draw.

Florio: Steelers, 16-14.

Simms: Titans, 17-16.

Dolphins at Chiefs (-1.5)

The Dolphins aren’t the same team when facing great opposition away from Miami. The Chiefs will be ready to rebound from Sunday’s embarrassment in Denver. (Simms disagrees.)

Florio: Chiefs, 31-28.

Simms: Dolphins, 28-24.

Vikings at Falcons (-4.5)

Jaren Hall vs. Taylor Heinicke. The Minnesota defense, which has been stepping up of late, could make the difference.

Florio: Vikings, 20-17.

Simms: Falcons, 24-13.

Seahawks at Ravens (-6)

The Seahawks have done better than expected this year. Winning in Baltimore might be too much to expect.

Florio: Ravens, 28-20.

Simms: Ravens, 27-17.

Cardinals at Browns (-8)

If the Browns can’t beat the Cardinals, the Browns aren’t fit to make a playoff run. It’s that simple.

Florio: Browns, 24-13.

Simms: Browns, 21-9.

Rams at Packers (-3.5)

It’s red-alert time for the Packers. Lose to the Rams and Brett Rypien, and it’s time to start taking a broader look at the entire operation.

Florio: Packers, 21-17.

Simms: Rams, 17-14.

Buccaneers at Texans (-2.5)

Baker Mayfield has been spectacular for the Bucs. Throw in the fact that he’s coming back to Texas, and he’ll be the difference maker.

Florio: Buccaneers, 23-20.

Simms: Texans, 20-17.

Commanders at Patriots (-3)

There aren’t many obvious wins left on the schedule for the Patriots, who are 16th out of 16 teams in the AFC.

Florio: Patriots, 24-20.

Simms: Patriots, 24-20.

Bears at Saints (-8.5)

The Saints currently have things clicking. The Bears currently don’t.

Florio: Saints, 28-21.

Simms: Saints, 24-17.

Colts (-3) at Panthers

Frank Reich will relish his chance to stick it to Jim Irsay.

Florio: Panthers, 16-13.

Simms: Colts, 23-21.

Giants at Raiders (-1.5)

Why are the Raiders favored in this game?

Florio: Giants, 27-20.

Simms: Giants, 20-14.

Cowboys at Eagles (-3)

The Cowboys are a different team when you put them on grass.

Florio: Eagles, 30-24.

Simms: Eagles, 30-21.

Bills at Bengals (-2)

The Bengals are ready to put everyone on notice that they are back and ready to chase a championship.

Florio: Bengals, 28-24.

Simms: Bengals, 28-20.

Chargers (-3.5) at Jets

The Jets just keep finding ways to win, logic and common sense be damned. I think it will continue. Simms does not.

Florio: Jets, 24-23.

Simms: Chargers, 20-17.