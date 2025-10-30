PFT’s Week 9 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

Week 7 was very good. Week 8 was not.

I went 7-6 straight up. Bad. And 4-9 against the spread. Very bad.

Simms was 8-5 and 5-8, respectively.

For the year, I’m 80-40-1 straight up. Simms is 79-41-1.

Against the spread, I’m 67-54. Simms is 62-59.

For all Week 9 picks, scroll away.

Ravens (-7.5) at Dolphins

Lamar Jackson gets a chance to go back to Miami and avenge a Thursday night upset from four years ago.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 22, Dolphins 10.

Simms’s pick: Ravens 31, Dolphins 20.

Bears (-3) at Bengals

Cincinnati’s defense is the perfect tonic for a Bears team that needs to get back on the right track.

Florio’s pick: Bears 34, Bengals 27.

Simms’s pick: Bears 30, Bengals 24.

Vikings at Lions (-8.5)

This one will go very differently than J.J. McCarthy’s most recent game in Michigan, from November 2023 against Ohio State.

Florio’s pick: Lions 42, Vikings 13.

Simms’s pick: Lions 35, Vikings 17.

Panthers at Packers (-13.5)

The Packers are starting to believe they’re as good as they are.

Florio’s pick: Packers 24, Panthers 10.

Simms’s pick: Packers 24, Panthers 16.

Broncos at Texans (-1.5)

Last week, the Texans were able to crack the code on a defense DeMeco Ryans knows very well. This week, it will be more difficult.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 17, Texans 13.

Simms’s pick: Texans 19, Broncos 16.

Falcons at Patriots (-5.5)

It’s another Super Bowl rematch, but only one of these two teams looks like it has the ability to get there this year.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 28, Falcons 3.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 24, Falcons 17.

49ers (-2.5) at Giants

The 49ers need this one, badly.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 24, Giants 20.

Simms’s pick: 49ers 28, Giants 17.

Colts (-3) at Steelers

The simple truth for the Steelers is that their defense may not be good enough.

Florio’s pick: Colts 30, Steelers 17.

Simms’s pick: Cols 31, Steelers 23.

Chargers (-8.5) at Titans

The Chargers have recaptured their mojo. The Titans haven’t had it in awhile.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 31, Titans 10.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 28, Titans 14.

Saints at Rams (-14)

Tyler Shough got a short straw for his first start.

Florio’s pick: Rams 34, Saints 17.

Simms’s pick: Rams 35, Saints 17.

Jaguars (-2.5) at Raiders

Can the Jaguars get back on the right track?

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 20, Raiders 17.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 27, Raiders 20.

Chiefs (-1.5) at Bills

Josh Allen is 4-1 against Patrick Mahomes in the regular season, but 0-4 in the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Bills, Mahomes will be viewing this one as a game with playoff-caliber stakes.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 30, Bills 27.

Simms’s pick: Chiefs 27, Bills 24.

Seahawks (-3) at Commanders

The Seahawks had extra time to prepare for this one, and they have the better team. (Plus, they’re virtually unbeatable on the road.)

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 24, Commanders 20.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 24, Commanders 20.

Cardinals at Cowboys (-2.5)

Dallas is a much different team at home.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 31, Cardinals 28.

Simms’s pick: Cardinals 30, Cowboys 27.