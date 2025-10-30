PFT’s Week 9 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
Week 7 was very good. Week 8 was not.
I went 7-6 straight up. Bad. And 4-9 against the spread. Very bad.
Simms was 8-5 and 5-8, respectively.
For the year, I’m 80-40-1 straight up. Simms is 79-41-1.
Against the spread, I’m 67-54. Simms is 62-59.
For all Week 9 picks, scroll away.
Ravens (-7.5) at Dolphins
Lamar Jackson gets a chance to go back to Miami and avenge a Thursday night upset from four years ago.
Florio’s pick: Ravens 22, Dolphins 10.
Simms’s pick: Ravens 31, Dolphins 20.
Bears (-3) at Bengals
Cincinnati’s defense is the perfect tonic for a Bears team that needs to get back on the right track.
Florio’s pick: Bears 34, Bengals 27.
Simms’s pick: Bears 30, Bengals 24.
Vikings at Lions (-8.5)
This one will go very differently than J.J. McCarthy’s most recent game in Michigan, from November 2023 against Ohio State.
Florio’s pick: Lions 42, Vikings 13.
Simms’s pick: Lions 35, Vikings 17.
Panthers at Packers (-13.5)
The Packers are starting to believe they’re as good as they are.
Florio’s pick: Packers 24, Panthers 10.
Simms’s pick: Packers 24, Panthers 16.
Broncos at Texans (-1.5)
Last week, the Texans were able to crack the code on a defense DeMeco Ryans knows very well. This week, it will be more difficult.
Florio’s pick: Broncos 17, Texans 13.
Simms’s pick: Texans 19, Broncos 16.
Falcons at Patriots (-5.5)
It’s another Super Bowl rematch, but only one of these two teams looks like it has the ability to get there this year.
Florio’s pick: Patriots 28, Falcons 3.
Simms’s pick: Patriots 24, Falcons 17.
49ers (-2.5) at Giants
The 49ers need this one, badly.
Florio’s pick: 49ers 24, Giants 20.
Simms’s pick: 49ers 28, Giants 17.
Colts (-3) at Steelers
The simple truth for the Steelers is that their defense may not be good enough.
Florio’s pick: Colts 30, Steelers 17.
Simms’s pick: Cols 31, Steelers 23.
Chargers (-8.5) at Titans
The Chargers have recaptured their mojo. The Titans haven’t had it in awhile.
Florio’s pick: Chargers 31, Titans 10.
Simms’s pick: Chargers 28, Titans 14.
Saints at Rams (-14)
Tyler Shough got a short straw for his first start.
Florio’s pick: Rams 34, Saints 17.
Simms’s pick: Rams 35, Saints 17.
Jaguars (-2.5) at Raiders
Can the Jaguars get back on the right track?
Florio’s pick: Jaguars 20, Raiders 17.
Simms’s pick: Jaguars 27, Raiders 20.
Chiefs (-1.5) at Bills
Josh Allen is 4-1 against Patrick Mahomes in the regular season, but 0-4 in the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Bills, Mahomes will be viewing this one as a game with playoff-caliber stakes.
Florio’s pick: Chiefs 30, Bills 27.
Simms’s pick: Chiefs 27, Bills 24.
Seahawks (-3) at Commanders
The Seahawks had extra time to prepare for this one, and they have the better team. (Plus, they’re virtually unbeatable on the road.)
Florio’s pick: Seahawks 24, Commanders 20.
Simms’s pick: Seahawks 24, Commanders 20.
Cardinals at Cowboys (-2.5)
Dallas is a much different team at home.
Florio’s pick: Cowboys 31, Cardinals 28.
Simms’s pick: Cardinals 30, Cowboys 27.