Photo of Jordan Schultz, Ian Rapoport fracas emerges

  
Published February 28, 2025 05:39 PM

The biggest story of the Scouting Combine happened not in Lucas Oil Stadium but at a Starbucks. Hell, it even made it to Inside the NBA.

And more details are emerging about the verbal altercation between Jordan Schultz of Fox and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

There’s a photo of the exchange, as obtained by AwfulAnnouncing.com. It doesn’t look all that bad. We’re told that the person who took it didn’t take more because the situation quickly escalated, and that the person believed intervention might be required.

Meanwhile, the guy who first alerted the world to an altercation between unnamed reporters — PFT Commenter a/k/a Eric Sollenberger — has supplied some more information about the allegations Schultz made against Rapoport.

Schultz, per Sollenberger, accused Rapoport of telling people Schultz gives Uber stock to agents in exchange for scoops. Rapoport denied that to Sollenberger.

It’s an oddly specific allegation to make. And it opens a fresh can of worms that could potentially start wiggling in all sorts of new directions.