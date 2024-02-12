Pinned deep in their own end, Chiefs go three and out

Still down by only seven points — somehow — in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs found themselves up against the goal line for their second drive of the second half.

Starting from their own two after former Chiefs receiver Chris Conley downed a punt deep in Kansas City territory, the Chiefs went three and out and punted the ball back to the 49ers.

On first down, quarterback Patrick Mahomes overthrew receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling down the left sideline. A short catch and run by tight end Travis Kelce gave the Chiefs third and one.

The spot could have been challenge, but the Chiefs didn’t throw the red flag. Mahomes nevertheless called a timeout at the line of scrimmage. When they finally snapped the ball, a handoff to running back Isiah Pacheco came up short.

The Chiefs punted, with the 49ers making a fair catch at their own 36.

There’s still plenty of time left in this one. At some point, however, the Kansas City offense needs to wake up.