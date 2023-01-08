 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Playing starters, Chargers jump out to 7-0 lead over Broncos

  
Published January 8, 2023 11:41 AM
nbc_csu_chargersbroncos_2315
January 5, 2023 12:41 PM
With the Chargers' motivation to win hinging on the Ravens game, both Chris Simms and Mike Florio see an opportunity for the Broncos to end the first year with Russell Wilson on a positive note.

The Chargers got locked into the AFC’s No. 5 seed before Sunday’s kickoff against the Broncos with the Ravens loss to the Bengals.

But head coach Brandon Staley still sent out his starters for the first drive of the Week 18 contest and Los Angeles put together an efficient drive to take an early 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Justin Herbert delivered a 14-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen to put L.A. ahead. On third-and-4, Herbert connected with Allen on a short pass to the right side. Allen did the rest for the score, gaining 9 yards after the catch.

Herbert was 4-of-5 passing for 58 yards with the touchdown on the opening drive. The possession was eight plays and went 75 yards in 3:43.

We’ll see how long Staley elects to play his starters with next week’s matchup with the No. 4 Jaguars looming.