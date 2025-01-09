Poor air quality forces Chargers to change their practice schedule

Jim Harbaugh wore a Los Angeles Fire Department hat during his news conference Thursday, a tip of the cap to the men and women fighting the fires in and around Los Angeles.

“Heart goes out, prayers, abundant prayers for all those that have been affected by this tragedy,” Harbaugh said, via Eric Smith fo the team website. “Also just been inspired greatly by the first responders, the firefighters and the residents that are having each other’s back.

“It’s been tremendously inspiring. Abundant of prayers and thoughts to all that are in this fight. You see neighbors on top of houses, helping fellow neighbors, it’s truly inspiring.”

Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal has a home near one of the fires, and Harbaugh said his daughter, Grace, evacuated her Hollywood home Wednesday night.

“Sanj, he’s been a stalwart for his family, for the team,” Harbaugh said. “The organization has been tremendous. Everybody here knows — we all know — that if we need anything, if our families need anything, if we need anything while we’re away on this trip, Bill Stetson and the group here, our organization has in places for us to go if we need to evacuate.”

Poor air quality at the team’s training facility forced a change to the practice schedule for Wednesday and Thursday to limit the amount of outdoor exposure. Some players wore masks.

On Thursday, the defense and scout team offense were on the field followed by a special teams period. The offense and scout team defense then finished up the on-field work.

Harbaugh said players had about half of their usual on-field work the past two days.

“Our guys did a great job improvising, adjusting,” Harbaugh said. “Really, we were able to get as close as we possibly could to what a normal practice would have been.”