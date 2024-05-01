Pressley Harvin to try out for Bucs

The Buccaneers will be looking at a veteran punting option at their rookie minicamp next week.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports that Pressley Harvin will be trying out for the team. Jake Camarda is currently the only punter on the Bucs roster.

Harvin spent three years with the Steelers after being drafted in the seventh round in 2021, but was released earlier this year. He had a net average of 39.4 yards per kick during his time in Pittsburgh.

Camarda has punted in every game for the Buccaneers over the last two seasons. He has a net average of 41.3 yards per kick in the regular season.