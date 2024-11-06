Preston Smith says he requested a trade, Steelers’ defense fits him better than Packers’

The Packers traded Preston Smith to the Steelers on Tuesday, and by Wednesday Smith was on the practice field in Pittsburgh and already feeling comfortable.

Smith told reporters that he views himself primarily as a 3-4 outside linebacker, and that he had been playing primarily as a 4-3 defensive end this season under first-year Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. In Pittsburgh he said he’ll be back at 3-4 outside linebacker and is now “back in the system I’m comfortable being in.”

“It’s just what I’ve been playing in the last nine years of my career until this last season,” Smith said. “It’s what I feel comfortable playing in, what I got used to playing in. Just being back in the system is like riding your favorite bike again.”

Smith has started all nine games for the Packers this season and says he’ll be ready to go for the Steelers on Sunday.