Pro Bowl Games 2025: Roster, format, competitions, participants, schedule and more

What even is the Pro Bowl anymore? It’s a fair question, given that the NFL has tinkered with the game and surrounding events so many times over recent years that it’s virtually unrecognizable compared to what the Pro Bowl was for most of its history. Here’s a rundown of what to expect from the 2025 Pro Bowl:

Pro Bowl Skills Show

The first half of this week’s Pro Bowl Games is the Pro Bowl Skills Show, the NFL’s answer to the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest and MLB’s Home Run Derby, a chance for the league to show off the players’ talents. So far the NFL’s skills competitions haven’t caught on the way the dunk contest and Home Run Derby have, but the league is continuing to work on that. This year six skill competitions will air on Thursday night: Passing the Test, Satisfying Catches, The Big Spike, Relay Race, Helmet Harmony and Dodgeball.

Flag Football

The second half of Pro Bowl Games does include a football game, but it is no longer a game of tackle football. Now it’s a 7-on-7 flag football game, punctuated by four more skills competitions: EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Challenge, Punt Perfect, The Great Football Race and Tug-of-War.

Coaches

Peyton Manning is the AFC coach and Eli Manning is the NFC coach.

Pro Bowl Games Schedule

The Skills Show airs at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 30, on ESPN. The Flag Football game airs at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2, on ESPN and ABC.

Rosters

Pro Bowl rosters are in flux as players frequently drop out, but PFT will keep you posted as new players are added to the AFC and NFC rosters. Here are the originally announced rosters:

AFC

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson.

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Jonathan Taylor.

Fullback: Patrick Ricard.

Wide receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Nico Collins, Zay Flowers.

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Travis Kelce.

Offensive tackle: Dion Dawkins, Laremy Tunsil, Rashawn Slater.

Offensive guard: Quenton Nelson, Joe Thuney, Trey Smith.

Center: Creed Humphrey, Tyler Linderbaum.

Defensive end: Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, Maxx Crosby.

Interior defensive lineman: Cam Heyward, Chris Jones, Nnamdi Madubuike.

Outside linebackers: Nik Bonitto, T.J. Watt, Khalil Mack.

Inside linebackers: Roquan Smith, Zaire Franklin.

Cornerback: Derek Stingley, Pat Surtain II, Denzel Ward, Marlon Humphrey.

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Strong safety: Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James.

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik.

Punter: Logan Cooke.

Kicker: Chris Boswell.

Kick returner: Marvin Mims.

Special teamer: Brenden Schooler.

NFC

Quarterback: Jared Goff, Jayden Daniels, Sam Darnold.

Running back: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs.

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk.

Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Terry McLaurin.

Tight end: George Kittle, Trey McBride.

Offensive tackle: Lane Johnson, Penei Sewell, Tristan Wirfs.

Offensive guard: Landon Dickerson, Tyler Smith, Chris Lindstrom.

Center: Frank Ragnow, Cam Jurgens.

Defensive end: Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons, Rashan Gary.

Interior defensive lineman: Jalen Carter, Dexter Lawrence, Vita Vea.

Outside linebacker: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jared Verse.

Inside linebacker: Fred Warner, Zack Baun.

Cornerback: Jaylon Johnson, Byron Murphy, Jaycee Horn, Devon Witherspoon.

Free safety: Xavier McKinney.

Strong safety: Budda Baker, Brian Branch.

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola.

Punter: Jack Fox. Kicker: Brandon Aubrey.

Kick returner: KaVontae Turpin.

Special teamer: KhaDarel Hodge.