 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensafcnorth_251031.jpg
Ravens back in race for AFC North crown
nbc_pft_chiefsbills_251031.jpg
Stakes even higher than usual for Chiefs-Bills
nbc_pft_billsmentalblock_251031.jpg
How can Bills unlock best game in big spots?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensafcnorth_251031.jpg
Ravens back in race for AFC North crown
nbc_pft_chiefsbills_251031.jpg
Stakes even higher than usual for Chiefs-Bills
nbc_pft_billsmentalblock_251031.jpg
How can Bills unlock best game in big spots?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Puka Nacua feels “fantastic” after return to full practice participation

  
Published October 31, 2025 08:38 AM

The week started with hope that wide receiver Puka Nacua would return to the Rams lineup and everything remains on track for him to be in the lineup against the Saints.

Nacua missed Week 7’s win over the Jaguars with an ankle injury, but he used the bye week to heal and he moved up to full practice participation on Thursday. Nacua said he felt “fantastic” after the practice and sounded ready to be back in his usual role this weekend.

“It’s good to be back out on the football field, moving around, getting a good sweat in, put my feet in the ground,” Nacua said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “It’s been good. We had a nice Thursday practice, so finally get to hit somebody. It feels like it’s been too long for sure, but it felt great to be back out there.”

Nacua was leading the league in catches before getting hurt in Week 6 and having him back on track should allow the Rams to pick up where they left off before the bye.