Puka Nacua feels “fantastic” after return to full practice participation

The week started with hope that wide receiver Puka Nacua would return to the Rams lineup and everything remains on track for him to be in the lineup against the Saints.

Nacua missed Week 7’s win over the Jaguars with an ankle injury, but he used the bye week to heal and he moved up to full practice participation on Thursday. Nacua said he felt “fantastic” after the practice and sounded ready to be back in his usual role this weekend.

“It’s good to be back out on the football field, moving around, getting a good sweat in, put my feet in the ground,” Nacua said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “It’s been good. We had a nice Thursday practice, so finally get to hit somebody. It feels like it’s been too long for sure, but it felt great to be back out there.”

Nacua was leading the league in catches before getting hurt in Week 6 and having him back on track should allow the Rams to pick up where they left off before the bye.