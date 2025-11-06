 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Puka Nacua had a limited practice Wednesday

  
Published November 5, 2025 08:59 PM

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The Rams listed Nacua with a chest injury on their practice report, but coach Sean McVay called it an injury to Nacua’s ribs.

McVay said Nacua’s MRI showed “good, positive stuff,” and the Rams anticipate him to play against the 49ers on Sunday.

Cornerback Darious Williams (shoulder) also is expected to play after a limited practice on Wednesday.

“They are looking good for the game,” McVay said.

Williams missed last week’s game with his injury.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) did not practice on Wednesday.