Puka Nacua had a limited practice Wednesday

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The Rams listed Nacua with a chest injury on their practice report, but coach Sean McVay called it an injury to Nacua’s ribs.

McVay said Nacua’s MRI showed “good, positive stuff,” and the Rams anticipate him to play against the 49ers on Sunday.

Cornerback Darious Williams (shoulder) also is expected to play after a limited practice on Wednesday.

“They are looking good for the game,” McVay said.

Williams missed last week’s game with his injury.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) did not practice on Wednesday.