Puka Nacua has 101 total yards, Rams lead Bills 24-14 at halftime

The Bills and Rams put together an entertaining first two quarters on Sunday, with Los Angeles taking a 24-14 lead into halftime.

Los Angeles used a few long drives to get in the end zone but also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to help build the lead.

Running back Kyren Williams opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown to cap the club’s opening drive, which spanned 12 plays. The Bills answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Josh Allen to tie it at 7-7.

But the Rams then scored 10 points in quick succession. First Joshua Karty hit a 22-yard field goal to put L.A. back on top. Then Hunter Long returned the blocked punt 22 yards for a special teams touchdown to give the club a 17-7 lead.

That margin was short-lived, however, as Allen tossed a 41-yard touchdown to Ty Johnson on a screen to get the Bills in the end zone in just four plays.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua then put his team back ahead by 10 with a 4-yard touchdown on a jet sweep. Nacua also had a tremendous, toe-tapping 19-yard catch along the left sideline that kept the chains moving on the possession.

Nacua finished the first half with seven catches for 83 yards plus three carries for 18 yards.

Stafford was 10-of-13 passing for 126 yards.

The Rams’ offense had 17 first downs and was 5-of-6 on third down, dominating time of possession basically by 2:1 at 19:55 to 10:05.

Allen ended the first half 10-of-16 for 151 yards with a TD, plus two carries for 1 yards with a score.

James Cook had only four carries for 14 yards. Ty Johnson leads with 55 yards on two catches.

The Bills will have a chance to cut into the lead, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff.