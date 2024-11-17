Puka Nacua has 117 yards at halftime, Rams lead Patriots 14-10

The Rams started slow against the Patriots on Sunday, but hold a 14-10 lead at halftime.

While New England got out to a 7-0 lead, the game started to turn in Los Angeles’ favor in the second quarter when the Rams drove 80 yards and scored on Cooper Kupp’s 5-yard touchdown.

Then on New England’s ensuing drive, rookie defensive end Braden Fiske strip-sacked fellow rookie Drake Maye with defensive tackle Kobie Turner recovering the loose ball at New England’s 12-yard line.

On the next play, Matthew Stafford hit Nacua in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown, giving Los Angeles a 14-7 lead with 5:45 in the first half.

Nacua had to lay out for the touchdown on the right side of the end zone and apparently paid for it. He stayed down and was examined by trainers on the field before heading to the sideline medical tent. But according to multiple reporters on the scene, he emerged from the tent and was back in the game on the next series.

Los Angeles had a chance to expand its lead late at the end of the second quarter with a 26-yard field goal. But Joshua Karty banged the short attempt off the right upright, keeping the Rams’ lead at four points.

Stafford is 11-of-16 passing for 153 yards with two touchdowns. Nacua already has six catches for 117 yards with a touchdown. Kyren Wiliams has 49 yards on nine carries with Blake Corum taking four carries for 21 yards.

On the other side, Maye is 14-of-21 for 150 yards with a touchdown. Rhamondre Stevenson has 36 yards on seven carries with DeMario Douglas catching three passes for 53 yards.

Karty’s missed field goal squandered a chance for the Rams to double up, as Los Angeles will receive the second-half kickoff.