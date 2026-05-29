Puka Nacua: I haven’t really thought about playing 2026 without a contract extension

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua’s trip to rehab was his major offseason storyline and he discussed that decision during a press conference from the team’s OTAs on Thursday.

If the need for Nacua to seek help had not developed, the main story of his offseason almost certainly would have been his contract. Nacua is in the final year of his rookie deal and his play over the last three seasons put him in line for a deal that would be at the top of the list for players at the position.

On Wednesday, Nacua was asked if he’s comfortable playing out the year without agreeing to a contract extension with the NFC West club.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” Nacua said. “I enjoy playing football. It’s the biggest dream come true. To be able to be out here and play for this organization specifically has been awesome. I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else. It’s been fun to be out here and be around these guys. Like I said, I’ll let all those things handle themselves.”

Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba currently sits atop the receiver pay scale after signing an extension this offseason. Whether Nacua joins him with a new deal in the near future will likely hinge on how much the off-field issues of this offseason have impacted the Rams’ view of Nacua’s future with the team.