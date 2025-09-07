 Skip navigation
Puka Nacua is being evaluated for a concussion

  
Published September 7, 2025 05:07 PM

The Rams have an injury concern with one of their best players.

Receiver Puka Nacua had to exit Sunday’s season opener toward the end of the first quarter and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Nacua caught a pass over the middle for a 9-yard gain. But linebacker Henry To’oTo’o used his helmet to initiate contact, giving Nacua a helmet-to-helmet blow. Nacua was shown on the CBS broadcast with a bleeding laceration on the side of his face and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

To’oTo’o was penalized for the hit.

Nacua has three receptions for 23 yards so far on Sunday.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m. ET: Nacua has cleared his concussion check and returned to the game.