Puka Nacua is the NFC offensive player of the week

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua’s stellar rookie campaign continued in Week 16.

Nacua had nine catches for 164 yards and a touchdown to help the Rams to a 30-22 win over the Saints. It was the fourth time that Nacua has had at least nine catches in a game this season and the sixth time he has gone over the 100-yard mark.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Nacua has been named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort.

It’s the first time that Nacua has taken that award, but there should be plenty of prizes to come for Nacua if he can build on the remarkable start to his NFL career.