Puka Nacua officially active for Rams-Seahawks

The Rams will officially have Puka Nacua when they play the Seahawks on Sunday.

While there was an injury scare for Nacua during the week, he is active for the Week 9 matchup.

Nacua returned from a knee injury for last week’s Thursday victory over the Vikings. He caught seven passes for 106 yards in his first action since Week 1.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, cornerback Tre’Davious White, running back Cody Schrader, punter Ethan Evans, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, receiver Jordan Whittingon, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore are inactive for Los Angeles. Bennett is the team’s emergency third quarterback.

For the Seahawks, former Rams linebacker Ernest Jones is active after he was listed as questionable with a neck injury.

Receiver DK Metcalf (knee) and tight end Noah Fant (groin) were previously ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, defensive lineman Myles Adams, linebacker Trevis Gipson, offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea, and offensive lineman Christian Haynes are also inactive for Seattle.