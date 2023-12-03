Puka Nacua questionable with rib injury, Amari Cooper being evaluated for concussion

The leading receivers for the Browns and Rams have each had to go back to the locker room due to injury.

Los Angeles’ Puka Nacua is dealing with a rib injury and his return is questionable. Cleveland’s Amari Cooper is being evaluated for a concussion.

Nacua was dealing with cramping issues and returned to the contest. But when he caught a 20-yard pass along the right sideline, he went down after making the play. Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin noted that Nacua was in tears as he was escorted off the sideline by trainers to the locker room.

Nacua already had four catches for 105 yards before exiting the contest.

Cooper was hit hard after an incomplete pass over the middle of the field on third down. He was evaluated in the blue sideline medical tent before going to the locker room. Cooper caught three passes for 34 yards.

The Rams lead 10-7 late in the second quarter.