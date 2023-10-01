Puka Nacua sets record for receptions in first four games, Rams lead 7-0

The Rams have taken an early 7-0 lead in Indianapolis with the help of their rookie receiver sensation.

Puka Nacua caught a pass over the middle on Los Angeles’ first play from scrimmage, giving him 31 catches in his first four games. That’s a new NFL record, which is a significant feat for a player selected in the fifth round out of BYU.

Nacua tipped the ball to himself over the middle to secure the catch. The rookie later made a 7-yard catch on the possession to give the Rams first-and-goal at the 3-yard line.

From there, running back Kyren Williams punched it in for a 3-yard touchdown.

The Colts kept the Rams’ opening possession alive when linebacker E.J. Speed hit Matthew Stafford late out of bounds. Instead of fourth-and-6, that hit gave Los Angeles’ offense a first down at the Indianapolis 29.