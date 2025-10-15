Puka Nacua will not practice on Wednesday

Wide receiver Puka Nacua will miss the first Rams practice of the week.

Nacua injured his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens and head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he will not take part in practice on Wednesday. McVay called Nacua day-to-day on Monday and said he did not appear to have a long-term injury, but reports have indicated that the wideout is unlikely to play in Week 7 against the Jaguars.

The Rams have a bye in Week 8, which would give Nacua an extended time to recover while only missing one game.

McVay said that running back Blake Corum and right tackle Rob Havenstein will also miss practice as they nurse ankle injuries. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (hamstring) is expected to be a limited participant after missing the Ravens game.