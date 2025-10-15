 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Puka Nacua will not practice on Wednesday

  
Published October 15, 2025 02:37 PM

Wide receiver Puka Nacua will miss the first Rams practice of the week.

Nacua injured his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens and head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he will not take part in practice on Wednesday. McVay called Nacua day-to-day on Monday and said he did not appear to have a long-term injury, but reports have indicated that the wideout is unlikely to play in Week 7 against the Jaguars.

The Rams have a bye in Week 8, which would give Nacua an extended time to recover while only missing one game.

McVay said that running back Blake Corum and right tackle Rob Havenstein will also miss practice as they nurse ankle injuries. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell (hamstring) is expected to be a limited participant after missing the Ravens game.