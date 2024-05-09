 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

QB Austin Reed among undrafted rookies to agree to terms with Bears

  
Published May 9, 2024 01:49 PM

Caleb Williams won’t be the only quarterback taking part in the Bears’ rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Bears announced agreements with nine undrafted rookies on Thursday and they include quarterback Austin Reed.

Reed was a two-year starter at West Florida before transferring to Western Kentucky for his final two seasons. He was 678-of-1,073 for 8,086 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions in 26 games for the Hilltoppers. He also ran for 12 touchdowns.

The Bears have also agreed to deals with Howard running back/kick returner Ian Wheeler, Louisiana wide receiver Peter LeBlanc, British Columbia tackle Theo Benedet, Kentucky tight end Brendan Bates, Troy cornerback Reddy Steward, Illinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr., James Madison defensive end Jamree Kromah, and UCLA linebacker Carl Jones.