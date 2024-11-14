 Skip navigation
QB Cooper Rush among 18 players on the Cowboys’ injury report

  
Published November 14, 2024 04:57 PM

The Cowboys have 18 players on their practice report Thursday as they begin preparations for Monday night’s game against the Texans.

Two quarterbacks are on the list.

Dak Prescott, who underwent season-ending hamstring surgery Wednesday, remains on the active roster. The Cowboys will place him on injured reserve later this week, but for now, he’s on the practice report.

Cooper Rush, who replaced Prescott last week and will start again this week, has a neck injury. He had a full practice.

The Cowboys were missing cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder/illness), tight end Jake Ferguson (illness), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), fullback Hunter Luepke (calf), right guard Zack Martin (shoulder) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot).

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (toe) had a limited practice in his return Thursday. He remains on injured reserve. Left guard Tyler Smith (knee) also was limited.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf), left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee), defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle), safety Juanyeh Thomas (concussion) and safety Donovan Wilson (hip) were full participants.