QB Cooper Rush has no injury designation; RG Zack Martin out

  
Published November 27, 2024 05:33 PM

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (knee) returned to a full practice Wednesday and has no injury designation ahead of Thursday’s game against the Giants.

Rush, who has taken over as the starter from the injured Dak Prescott, was estimated as a limited participant the first two practice days.

The Cowboys will not have right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) or tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) against the Giants. Neither player practiced this week, and both will miss a second consecutive game.

Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee) is doubtful after missing all three practice days.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin/knee) returned to limited work Wednesday but is questionable to play. Linebackers Eric Kendricks (groin/shoulder) and Nick Vigil (foot) also are questionable.

Diggs was inactive for Sunday’s victory over the Commanders.