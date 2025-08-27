QB Hendon Hooker to sign with Panthers practice squad

Hendon Hooker has found a landing spot.

Per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers plan to sign Hooker to their practice squad.

Hooker was let go as part of Detroit’s roster cuts this week. Lions head coach Dan Campbell had effectively said that the club had brought Hooker as far as it could with his development.

Hooker, 27, was a third-round pick in 2023 after a pair of successful seasons as Tennessee’s quarterback. While he was coming off an ACL tear suffered late in the 2022 season, Hooker was thought of as a potential successor to Jared Goff when Detroit picked him up.

Now he will head to the Panthers, where head coach Dave Canales and the rest of the team’s staff did good work with Bryce Young last year. Andy Dalton is also on the 53-man roster at quarterback as Young’s backup.