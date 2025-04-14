 Skip navigation
QB Kyle McCord set to visit Giants

  
Published April 14, 2025 10:59 AM

The Giants shored up their quarterback position for the short term by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as free agents, but they could still address the long-term outlook for the position in next week’s draft.

They’re set to meet with one potential addition to the depth chart on Tuesday. Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that Kyle McCord will meet with the team.

McCord, who is visiting the Steelers on Monday, transferred from Ohio State to Syracuse for the 2024 season. He set an ACC record with 4,779 passing yards and set Syracuse records with 391 completions, 592 attempts, and 34 passing touchdowns.

The Giants also have Tommy DeVito on the roster, although his time with the team will likely come to an end if they opt to select a quarterback.