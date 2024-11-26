QB Tommy DeVito officially limited in practice as is OT Evan Neal

Giants coach Brian Daboll announced earlier Tuesday that quarterback Tommy DeVito would be limited at practice with a right forearm injury.

The estimated practice report Tuesday confirmed that.

DeVito was not on Monday’s report.

“His forearm is sore, and we’ll see where we’re at. We had a walkthrough right before this. It is sore, so we’ll see where we’re at here,” Daboll said before practice. “He threw in the walkthrough. I wouldn’t say it’s timing or a lot of depth to it or velocity to it, but he was throwing in the walkthrough. He’s going to test it out here today in practice in another walkthrough. So, I’m hopeful, but it’s not 100 percent.”

Drew Lock, who replaced DeVito for one play after Calijah Kancey’s hit on DeVito in the fourth quarter, would start if DeVito can’t go.

The Giants also added right tackle Evan Neal (hip) to the report as limited. Left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) again was out of practice.

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (toe) and defensive tackle Armon Watts (shoulder) also again didn’t practice.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (shoulder), tight end Theo Johnson (back), inside linebacker Micah McFadden (thumb/heel) and safety Tyler Nubin (back) remained estimated as limited participants.

Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence (knee) returned to full participation on Tuesday’s report.