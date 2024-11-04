Quandre Diggs out for season with Lisfranc injury

The Titans won’t have one of their key defensive players for the rest of 2024.

NFL Media reports safety Quandre Diggs suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury during Sunday’s win over the Patriots.

Diggs will need surgery to correct the issue.

The Titans signed Diggs in August after the Seahawks released him in March. Diggs started the first eight games of the season, recording 42 total tackles.

A sixth-round pick in 2015, Diggs has appeared in 145 career games with 120 starts. He’s recorded 24 interceptions with 56 passes defensed and five forced fumbles.