Quay Walker apologizes: I take full responsibility for making another stupid decision

Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized on Monday morning after he was ejected from Sunday night’s game for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff who was attending to an injured player.

It was the second time this season that Walker has been ejected from a game for shoving someone representing the other team who was not in uniform; Walker was also ejected from the Packers’ game against the Bills for shoving a Bills practice squad player who was in street clothes on the sideline.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” Walker wrote on Twitter. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now. Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too.I’m sorry.”

Walker is likely to face NFL discipline for an action that Packers coach Matt LaFleur termed “unacceptable .”