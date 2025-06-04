Quentin Johnston: A lot slowed down for me last year

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston took a step forward in his second season and elevating his game even higher is the goal for his third season.

Johnston underwhelmed after being selected in the first round of the 2023 draft, but he improved to 55 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns last year. While his rookie year was rougher individually and for the team, Johnston credited the time spent learning the professional game helped him in 2024.

“I feel like the main thing for me was just experience, having that experience,” Johnston said, via the team’s website. “Going into that second year last year, I feel like a lot of stuff slowed down for me. I was able to think more clear, having a better understanding of what I’m doing and where I’m at specific times.”

The Chargers brought Mike Williams back and drafted two receivers after adding Ladd McConkey last year, so Johnston will have to keep rising if he wants to assure himself a spot at the top of the depth chart.