nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Quentin Johnston, Bud Dupree questionable to play for Chargers

  
Published December 19, 2025 04:19 PM

The Chargers handed in their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday afternoon.

It shows that wide receiver Quentin Johnston has been listed as questionable after a week of limited practice sessions. Johnston is trying to return after missing last Sunday’s win over the Chiefs with a groin injury.

Edge rusher Bud Dupree (back) is also listed as questionable. Dupree did not practice on Thursday, but was a limited participant on Friday.

Wide receiver Derius Davis (ankle) and safety RJ Mickens (shoulder) have been ruled out. Defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring), right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle), and defensive lineman Teair Tart (shin) are all listed as questionable.