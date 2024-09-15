Quentin Johnston catches first TD of 2024, Chargers lead 6-0

The Chargers have struck first in their matchup with the Panthers.

Receiver Quentin Johnston caught his first touchdown pass of 2024 to cap Los Angeles’ first drive. But Cameron Dicker missed the extra point, keeping the score at 6-0, L.A.

The Chargers nearly had a turnover in Carolina territory when quarterback Justin Herbert evaded defenders in the pocket to somehow get a pass off to tight end Eric Tomlinson. Tomlinson got his hands on it but the ball came loose and it was initially ruled a fumble recovered by the Panthers. But that fumble was overturned to an incomplete pass on review.

Herbert has started the game 3-of-4 for 43 yards with a touchdown, with Johnston catching a pair of those passes for 32 yards.

Dicker had never missed an extra point in 60 tries in his young career.