Questionable PI call helps Colts forge a 13-13 tie

Officials called a 32-yard pass interference penalty on Texans safety Calen Bullock on third-and-19 from the Houston 44. There is no doubt Bullock grabbed the hand of and interfered with Alec Pierce. But Daniel Jones’ pass landed so far out of bounds that it was uncatchable.

CBS did not have its rules analyst comment on the penalty.

On the next play, Jones hit Tyler Warren for a 12-yard touchdown, and Michael Badgley’s PAT has tied it 13-13. Badgley missed his first extra point when it hit the upright, which is why the Colts don’t have the lead.

Jones is 12-of-21 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Pierce has three catches for 56 yards, and Josh Downs has added two catches for 44 yards.