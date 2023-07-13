 Skip navigation
Quinnen Williams, Jets agree to four-year extension

  
Published July 13, 2023 01:48 PM

Quinnen Williams and the Jets have gotten a deal done.

According to multiple reports, Williams has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Jets. The deal is reportedly worth $96 million with $66 million in guaranteed money.

The full details of the deal are still to come, but that total value and per-year average is more than Williams’ fellow 2019 first-round picks Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, and Ed Oliver got in the extensions they signed earlier this offseason. Rams star Aaron Donald is the only interior defensive lineman with a higher per-year average.

Williams is coming off his first All-Pro season. He started all 16 games he played and recorded 55 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He did not take part in the team’s offseason program and skipped their mandatory minicamp during his push for a deal, but should be at training camp now that the two sides have finally come to an agreement.