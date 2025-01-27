Quinnen Williams will replace Chris Jones on AFC Pro Bowl roster

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is headed to the Pro Bowl in Orlando this week.

The Jets announced on Monday that Williams has been added to the AFC roster. He’ll take the place of Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who will be occupied with preparing for the Super Bowl.

It’s the third straight year that Williams has been selected for the Pro Bowl. He had 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and six sacks for the Jets this season.

Williams is the only Jets player on the AFC roster and he is the first Jets player to be selected for three straight Pro Bowls since center Nick Mangold.