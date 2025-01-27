 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Quinnen Williams will replace Chris Jones on AFC Pro Bowl roster

  
Published January 27, 2025 03:51 PM

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is headed to the Pro Bowl in Orlando this week.

The Jets announced on Monday that Williams has been added to the AFC roster. He’ll take the place of Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who will be occupied with preparing for the Super Bowl.

It’s the third straight year that Williams has been selected for the Pro Bowl. He had 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and six sacks for the Jets this season.

Williams is the only Jets player on the AFC roster and he is the first Jets player to be selected for three straight Pro Bowls since center Nick Mangold.