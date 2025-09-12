 Skip navigation
Quinshon Judkins: If I have to play, I’m going to give it my all

  
Published September 12, 2025 07:13 PM

Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is questionable to play Sunday. Coach Kevin Stefanski was noncommittal about whether Judkins is ready to make his debut.

He practiced for the first time this week.

“As a competitor, as a player, you want to go out there and do your best every single day you step on the field,” Judkins told reporters Friday. “So if I have to play, I’m going to give it my all.”

Judkins missed all of training camp after being arrested on a misdemeanor battery/domestic violence charge in Florida after his then-girlfriend accused him of physical abuse. The Broward County State Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 14 that it wouldn’t file formal charges against Judkins, clearing the way for him to sign his rookie deal.

He still faces possible discipline from the league.

“I’m glad that the prosecutor closed the case and didn’t file any charges,” Judkins said. “I’m appreciative of that. Just happy to be back in Cleveland and with my teammates here and accomplish my goal.”

The second-round pick is ready to get on with his career, not feeling any pressure to win back the team’s trust.

“You know, my teammates, my coaches, everybody here, they know who I am,” Judkins said. “They drafted me here. The impact that I’ve had on the team since I first got here. . . I’m back and I’m focused, and I’m ready to take on the challenge.”