Quinshon Judkins TD gives Browns 7-0 lead

The Browns have scored first in Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders and Shedeur Sanders wasn’t even on the field for the play.

Running back Quinshon Judkins took a direct snap in the wildcat and took it 8 yards for the score, giving Cleveland a 7-0 lead.

Cleveland got a big return from Gage Larvadain, going 44 yards to the Las Vegas 27. A tripping call moved Cleveland half the distance to the goal for a 14-yard penalty.

Judkins did the rest, taking a handoff 5 yards before his 8-yard score.