PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Quinshon Judkins touchdown gives Browns 10-3 lead over Dolphins

  
Published October 19, 2025 01:48 PM

Quinshon Judkins has found his way back to the end zone.

Judkins took a handoff 46 yards to the end zone for his third rushing score of his young career. It’s his first TD since Week 4.

The score capped a five-play, 83-yard drive that took 2:55 off the clock.

Judkins now has 71 yards on 10 carries in wet and sloppy conditions on the shores of Lake Erie.

After throwing more than 50 times last week, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has completed 3-of-4 passes for 34 yards in the early going.

Judkins got away with a foul, though, as he removed his helmet after the play and it was not penalized.

Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was injured on the touchdown play.