nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now
nbc_pft_danieljones_240822.jpg
Giants need to support Jones for a fair shot
nbc_pft_terreldeal_240822.jpg
Terrell agrees to four-year extension

Rachaad White: Baker Mayfield looks like an “action figure” this year

  
Published August 22, 2024 10:02 AM

Before Chris Pratt became a big-time movie star, he was a lovable, lumpy doofus who fell into a pit.

While the difference isn’t nearly as dramatic in Tampa, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has undergone a superhero-style transformation from 2023 to 2024.

Running back Rachaad White explained the change he’s seen in Mayfield during a recent visit with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I know [Mayfield] had a baby on the way last year, so I kind of know how that feels to gain weight when you’re naturally not trying to gain weight but [you are] because you have a baby,” White said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I ain’t gonna lie. I be on him. He was bigger last year, for sure, and he talks about it all the time.

“Man, him coming in here just shaving weight and just looking good, looking more explosive, making more plays outside the pocket and stuff like that. [He’s] been awesome in extending plays. I mean, he looks like an action figure. Man, I tell him that.”

Mayfield was great last year. He could be even better this year. And the Bucs, who made it to the final eight, could be in the mix again. The fact that so few see it coming gives them a reason to be even more determined to throw more and more of their opponents into the pit.