Rachaad White set to play Sunday despite illness

The Buccaneers added running back Rachaad White to their injury report on Saturday, but it looks like they will have him on the field against the Eagles on Sunday.

White is listed as questionable with an illness that multiple reports say is food poisoning. His condition has improved, however, and those reports say that White is expected to be on the field in Week Four.

Running back Bucky Irving is also listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and is also expected to play.

While the Bucs are set to be at full strength in the back field, they will be without right tackle Luke Goedeke for the third straight game. Goedeke has been ruled out with a concussion.