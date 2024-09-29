 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rachaad White set to play Sunday despite illness

  
Published September 29, 2024 09:18 AM

The Buccaneers added running back Rachaad White to their injury report on Saturday, but it looks like they will have him on the field against the Eagles on Sunday.

White is listed as questionable with an illness that multiple reports say is food poisoning. His condition has improved, however, and those reports say that White is expected to be on the field in Week Four.

Running back Bucky Irving is also listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and is also expected to play.

While the Bucs are set to be at full strength in the back field, they will be without right tackle Luke Goedeke for the third straight game. Goedeke has been ruled out with a concussion.