Rachaad White’s touchdown run gives Bucs a 7-3 lead

  
Published November 4, 2024 09:02 PM

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White grew up 11 miles from Arrowhead Stadium. He scored the game’s first touchdown on Monday night.

White, who showed up to the stadium in a Kansas City Monarchs jersey, scored on a 7-yard run. It put the Bucs up 7-3 with 10:23 remaining in the second quarter.

It completed an 11-play, 70-yard drive that took 6:53 off the clock.

They converted three third downs on the drive. The first conversion came on a Trent McDuffie hold that negated George Karlaftis’ sack on third-and-6 that would have been a three-and-out. Sterling Shepard converted the other two with a 19-yard run and a 13-yard catch.

Baker Mayfield is 7-of-9 for 49 yards, and White has three touches for 21 yards.