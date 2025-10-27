 Skip navigation
Raheem Morris: If you don’t come ready to play, these things can happen

  
Published October 27, 2025 11:42 AM

The Falcons have been an enigma in 2025.

The team has put together strong performances against the Commanders and Bills. But then, the club was shut out by the Panthers in Week 3 and on Sunday fell 34-10 to the previously one-win Dolphins.

Sure, the Falcons were playing their backup quarterback in Kirk Cousins, and top receiver Drake London was out.

But the team’s expectations of performance are much higher.

Still, head coach Raheem Morris said he’s not entirely surprised by the team’s inconsistency.

“This is the National Football League,” Morris said postgame. “If you don’t come ready to play, and clearly we weren’t today, these things can happen. We’ve got to go out and fix those things.”

How do they do that?

“You’ve only got one thing you can do, is practice,” Morris said. “You’ve got to be able to go out and practice, you’ve got to go out and teach. You’ve got to go out and make sure you get better. That’s our jobs.”

Morris didn’t have an update on Penix or London, but the Falcons have to get things right quickly, as they have a big road matchup with the Patriots next Sunday.