Raheem Morris: I’ll be ready for head coaching opportunities, but trying to win games now

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has been an NFL head coach on two occasions and he’s been on the interview circuit the last couple of offseasons, so it’s a good bet that his name will come up in regard to openings after the 2023 season as well.

Morris was 17-31 as the Bucs head coach between 2009 and 2011 and he went 4-7 as the Falcons’ interim head coach in 2020. He joined the Rams staff the next year and helped them win a Super Bowl, which helped raise his profile and the team’s better than expected results this season could do the same thing.

On Tuesday, Morris acknowledged his interest in being a head coach again and said he believes he will “be better than I was that first time around when I was 32 years old taking over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the interim coach midseason in Atlanta.” He also said that those feelings are secondary to his desire to help the Rams win more games in the coming weeks.

“When those opportunities present themselves, I’ve just got to be ready to present myself in the best version,” Morris said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “But to say you’re preparing or doing anything that you would do differently other than trying to win the next football game, I’d be lying to you.”

The Raiders, Panthers, and Chargers have already made head coaching changes and there will likely be more teams on that list by the time Morris and other currently employed coaches are able to start interviewing. The more success the Rams have before that point, the better Morris’ chances of another run as a head coach.