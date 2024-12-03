Raheem Morris: I’ve got a lot of confidence in Younghoe Koo

While Justin Tucker’s struggles have generated plenty of headlines, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has also missed several kicks in 2024.

The latest was on Sunday, when Koo sent a 35-yard attempt wide right to end Atlanta’s first drive in the eventual 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

While Koo has now missed eight field goals this season, Morris said that has not affected the way he decided to go for it on fourth down in Week 13. Koo had also been battling a right hip injury, as he was questionable for the contest. The Falcons finished 2-of-4 in the category on Sunday.

“I got a lot of confidence in Koo,” Morris said in his Monday news conference. “Koo should not have missed that first one. He’ll be the first one to tell you there. Didn’t hit it right. Right after that, he was able to strike those things and hit it the right way. Those things just affect you like the momentum of the game. It doesn’t affect your decision-making at the end of the day because I know Koo is ready to go and ready to kick. I’m pretty confident about that with Koo.”

Koo is now 21-of-29 on field goals — a career-low mark of 72.4 percent — and 24-of-24 on extra points. Six of those misses have come in Koo’s last six games.