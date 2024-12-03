 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence
nbc_pft_jetsqbsituation_241203.jpg
Ulbrich feels Rodgers gives Jets best shot to win

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence
nbc_pft_jetsqbsituation_241203.jpg
Ulbrich feels Rodgers gives Jets best shot to win

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raheem Morris: I’ve got a lot of confidence in Younghoe Koo

  
Published December 3, 2024 10:51 AM

While Justin Tucker’s struggles have generated plenty of headlines, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has also missed several kicks in 2024.

The latest was on Sunday, when Koo sent a 35-yard attempt wide right to end Atlanta’s first drive in the eventual 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

While Koo has now missed eight field goals this season, Morris said that has not affected the way he decided to go for it on fourth down in Week 13. Koo had also been battling a right hip injury, as he was questionable for the contest. The Falcons finished 2-of-4 in the category on Sunday.

“I got a lot of confidence in Koo,” Morris said in his Monday news conference. “Koo should not have missed that first one. He’ll be the first one to tell you there. Didn’t hit it right. Right after that, he was able to strike those things and hit it the right way. Those things just affect you like the momentum of the game. It doesn’t affect your decision-making at the end of the day because I know Koo is ready to go and ready to kick. I’m pretty confident about that with Koo.”

Koo is now 21-of-29 on field goals — a career-low mark of 72.4 percent — and 24-of-24 on extra points. Six of those misses have come in Koo’s last six games.