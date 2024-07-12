Raheem Morris on large coaching staff: We’re prepared for attrition of being good

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has been coaching in the NFL for more than 20 years and he knows that good teams find themselves needing to replace coaches on a regular basis.

Other teams see success and want to emulate it by hiring staff members of a winning team. That’s what the Falcons did by plucking Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson away from the Rams this offseason and it is something that Morris wants his new team to be prepared for in the future.

Morris has assembled a staff of 26 coaches for his first season in Atlanta. That’s the third-biggest staff in the league and Morris explained that the size is proportional to his expectations of the team’s on-field success.

“It’s the attrition of knowing that you’re going to be good. It’s a little bit of arrogance with it as well, right?” Morris said, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “We’re going to lose good coaches. And I would like to be able to replace them within. I would like to be able to have guys in place that are training and constantly develop for those roles. When you do it, you don’t come into this thing hoping you can win. You go into this thing knowing you can win. And when you know you can win, you’re going to lose people that are curious about what you’re doing and how you’re doing it. And I want to be prepared for that.”

Having to replace coaches after a winning season would fall into the column of good problems for Morris and the Falcons to have when he wraps up his first season in Atlanta.