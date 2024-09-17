 Skip navigation
Raheem Morris: “We held up on defense, they did not, and we got the win”

  
September 17, 2024

All the talk after the Falcons’ comeback win over the Eagles on Monday night is focused on a crucial dropped pass by Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, followed by an outstanding comeback drive led by Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. But Falcons head coach Raheem Morris wants the defenses to get some attention as well.

After the game, Morris said the Falcons’ defense deserves credit for stopping the Eagles on the late drive that ended with Barkley’s drop and forced the Eagles to settle for a field goal and a six-point lead, rather than simply running out the clock. Then, the Eagles’ defense was unable to hold that six-point lead, giving up the game-winning touchdown in the Falcons’ 22-21 win.

“We held up on defense, they did not, and we got the win,” Morris said.

Morris did acknowledge that Barkley’s drop essentially handed the Falcons 40 extra seconds for a drive in which the game-winning touchdown came with 34 seconds left.

“That gives you a little extra time,” Morris said.

That drop wasn’t good defense by the Falcons, it was bad offense by the Eagles. The Falcons’ defense got the stop, but it got a little help, too.